Chris Pratt and Octavia Spencer at the ‘Onward’ movie premiere in Hollywood

Also in attendance were filmmakers director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” celebrated its world premiere last night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., welcoming stars from the film to the red carpet, including Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Kyle Bornheimer, Ali Wong, Tracey Ullman, Wilmer Valderrama, George Psarras, John Ratzenberger and Dave Foley.

Also in attendance were filmmakers Dan Scanlon (director), Kori Rae (producer), Pete Docter (executive producer), Keith Bunin (screenplay by), Jason Headley (screenplay by), Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna (original score composed by), Brandi Carlile, who performs the original end-credit song for the film, and Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, who wrote and produced the song with Carlile.

Check out the premiere photos below/Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images