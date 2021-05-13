Chris Rock merges horror with a dose of dark humor in ‘Spiral’

Best known as the standup and comic actor who has changed the face of comedy with his hilarious, and insightful commentary, Chris Rock is tackling a terrifying new chapter with the horror film “Spiral: The book of Saw.”

Rock, who doubles as executive producer and star, takes on the familiar film “Saw” about a sadistic serial killer nicknamed “Jigsaw” and adds a dose of dark humor to the horror franchise.

“We’re actually starting over and heading in an entirely different direction with this movie and I really don’t look at ‘Spiral’ as the next ‘Saw’ film,” says Rock. “My idea was to take that up a notch this time, and to chart a new path forward. We keep everything that defines a ‘Saw’ movie, but we also delve deeper into the psychological and suspense thriller elements that have always been there, beneath the surface.”

In the film, he portrays the sardonic Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, a detective from the world of “Saw” who becomes embroiled in a bizarre murder investigation where the killings seem eerily reminiscent of Jigsaw’s notorious handiwork. A veteran detective in the South Metro Police Division, he has been alienated from the rest of the force after ousting a dirty cop to the Internal Affairs Division years earlier. With a serial killer targeting police officers, the disgruntled and caustic cop whose father was the legendary police chief Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson), takes on the case to hunt down a taunting killer.

Successfully blending laughter and fear, there’s great camaraderie between Rock and Jackson who share a complicated relationship and the film keeps everything that defines a “Saw” movie. It includes some of the grisliest devices in the entire franchise and delivers the gore with many macabre moments as tongues are torn out, fingers are ripped apart and skin is seared with hot wax.

Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously helmed three of the most popular and successful movies in the franchise directs, Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) plays the tough-as-nails captain, British-born actor Max Minghella rounds out the main cast as Detective William Schenk, Rock’s newly assigned partner, in this gorefest which certainly continues the “Saw” saga and adds a neat little twist.

“It’s a genuine roller coaster that works on all of your senses,” Rock continues. “It has drama, cop action, a touch of comedy, and a ton of extreme horror. Basically, it’s got everything you could want, including some amazing traps. I mean, those traps are what separate ‘Saw’ from all other series.”

“Spiral” is out in theaters