Arts & Culture
Chris Rock to present at Oscars
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/05/20

The Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

77TH ACADEMY AWARDSShow producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain today announced the final slate of presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast.  The Oscars will air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC and this will include former Oscar host Chris Rock.

The actor/comedian, known for his incisive and expletive-filled standup hosted in 2005 and 2016 and will join previously announced Oscars presenters who include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Salma Hayek, Regina King,  Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph and Mark Ruffalo.

“We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year’s films, and look forward to an exciting show,” said Howell Taylor and Allain.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.  “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

