Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth attend the world premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Stars, filmmakers and special guests come together on the red carpet in the heart of Hollywood to celebrate the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Cast members in attendance included Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Kieron L. Dyer and Jonny Brugh.

Joining them were filmmakers including Taika Waititi, Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum (producers), Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek and Todd Hallowell (executive producers), and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (screenplay by). Special guests include Kat Dennings, Luke Hemsworth, Anjali Bhimani, Xochitl Gomez, Joe Russo, Noah Syndergaard.

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in U.S. theaters July 8, 2022.

photos by Alex J.Berliner/ABImages