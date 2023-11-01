Uncategorized
Christmas tree at White House blown over
Staff writer, Community, politics, 11/29/23

The incident is not expected to impact the annual tree-lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening.

Xmas tree copyThe Christmas tree in front of the White House was blown over by strong winds on Tuesday (November 28) afternoon. The 40-foot Norway spruce was planted on the White House Ellipse two weeks ago.

It is the second tree to be planted this year. The original tree had to be cut down and replaced after it became infected with a fungal disease. The current tree came from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

On Tuesday, as wind speeds approached 40 mph in Washington, D.C., a strong gust of wind snapped one of the cables holding up the tree, causing it to crash to the ground.

It took workers about five hours to repair the cable and get the tree upright again.

“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright,” park service spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in a statement.

The incident is not expected to impact the annual tree-lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Academy plans an earlier start time for 96th Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Debbie Allen, Adam Brody tapped as presenters for Sentinel Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Socal Residents can visit Disneyland for $75

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/29/23

Check out images from the World Premiere of ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress News Magazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Eddie Murphy and Reggie Hudlin reunite for ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt Chairman

Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Schools in the US to receive free Covid-19 testing kits

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Health, 11/29/23

Christmas tree at White House blown over

Staff writer, Community, politics, 11/29/23

Hunter Biden to testify before House Committee

Staff writer, Caribpres, Politics, 11/28/23

Vice President Kamala Harris Joins Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass to Announce Reopening of I-10 Freeway

Tanu Henry, Lila Brown and Joe W. Bowers Jr. | California Black Media, CaribPress, Community, 11/22/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in