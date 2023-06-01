Christopher McQuarrie: ‘Tom pushes you to do your absolute best and with him there are no limits or limitations’

Christopher McQuarrie’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet.

The goal is to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

“We have an actor doing his own stunts and that was a challenge,” says McQuarrie. “All the equipment has to be built as we wanted to make a bigger and more global film and did not limit ourselves in the least. We created something that was quite challenging. Tom pushes you to do your absolute best and with him there are no limits or limitations and we want you to be as connected to the main character as possible and want audiences to have an immersive experience.”

Based on the television series, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film releases in theaters Jul 12.

Pictured: Tom Cruise at the Global Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at The Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)