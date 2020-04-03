Uncategorized
Christopher Williams will be featured on TV One’s ‘Unsung’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, ENTERTAINMENT, 03/04/20

William’s will open up about the highs and lows of his life in the limelight.

Christopher Williams
The R&B singer and actor from the Bronx, who emerged during the late 1980s with a New Jack sound is the nephew of the late Ella Fitzgerald. His  first singles “Talk To Myself,” and “Promises,” made him a female sensation and after the release of his first album, his popularity was further cemented with a starring role in the cult classic film, “New Jack City,” and the number one single “I’m Dreamin” from the film’s soundtrack.
Events in his personal life did jeopardize his rising success with an alleged rape charge and an arrest for child support.
William's will open up about his life on "Unsung." The winner of the 51st Annual NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information- (Series or Special), the series celebrates the lives of trailblazing musicians whose full stories and journeys have yet to be explored through first-hand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage. Each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight.

