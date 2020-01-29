Uncategorized
Church under investigation for immigration fraud charges
Staff writer, Community, 01/29/20

Instead of using the money to help children, the church sent roughly $20 million back to the Philippines.

ImmigrationTwo people were arrested in an FBI raid at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church in Los Angeles. The raid was part of an investigation into human trafficking and marriage fraud at the Philippines-based church. The leader of the church was taken into custody on immigration fraud charges and another worker was arrested for allegedly confiscating passports from the victims of the scheme.

The FBI accused church leaders of recruiting immigrants to help fundraise for the church and setting them up with sham marriages so they could stay in the United States. Over a 20-year period, the FBI believes the church facilitated 82 fraudulent marriages. The victims were sent across the country and forced to act as fundraisers for the church’s charity, The Children’s Joy Foundation. If they failed to meet their daily quotas, they faced brutal beatings.

Instead of using the money to help children, the church sent roughly $20 million back to the Philippines.

“Most of these funds appear to derive from street-level solicitation,” according to the affidavit by FBI Special Agent Anne Wetzel. “Little to no money solicited appears to benefit impoverished or in-need children.”

The FBI is conducting similar raids at other facilities associated with the church, including two places in Hawaii.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

W.H.O. declares the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency

NY Times, Community, 01/30/20

FDA: Purell Sanitizer Doesn’t Prevent The Flu — Or Ebola

Staff writer, Community, 01/29/20

Church under investigation for immigration fraud charges

Staff writer, Community, 01/29/20

National Weather Service issues Tsunami Warning after earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica

CNN, 01/28/20

Women were unstoppable winning several Grammys this time around

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Pictures by Shola @ Bill Jones Photos, Caribrpress, Entertainment, 01/27/20

Koffee takes Grammy by surprise with Best Reggae Album, Rapture

L. Johnson, CaribPress, Grammy Awards, Reggae Music, 01/26/20

‘The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,’ says NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 01/26/20

OWN hosts event for ‘Cherish the Day’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 01/24/20

All The Red Carpet Looks At The Annual AAFCA Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photos by Royalty Images, Caribpress, Event, 01/24/20

Street closures finalized for 92nd Oscars

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, 01/24/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in