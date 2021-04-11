CineFAM Film Festival celebrates 5th year

Check out the winners below.

CineFAM Film Festival celebrated a successful 5th year of films with its awards ceremony October 24th.

CineFAM, founded by award winning filmmaker and Academy member Frances-Anne Solomon, introduces audiences around the globe to bold and original stories by women and non-binary creators of color. The 2021 festival theme, ”5 Years of Limitless Imagination’’ was brought to life by this year’s filmmakers.

The festival opened with “Subjects of Desire” by Jennifer Holness.

CineFAM Film Festival 2021 award recipients:

Best Feature Film

The First Call by Angela Onuora (Kitchener, Ontario)

Best Feature Documentary

Subjects of Desire by Jennifer Holness (Toronto, Ontario)

Best Short

What I meant to Say by Oshini Wanigasekera (Calgary, Alberta)

Best Director

AI: Artificial Immortality by Ann Shin (Toronto, Ontario)

Best Overall Film

Wash Day by Kourtney Jackson (Toronto, Ontario)

Best Cinematography

The Curse of Willow Song by Karen Lam (Burnaby, British Columbia)

Impact Award (Tied)

No Justice No Peace by KhaRa Azania Martin (Pickering, Ontario)

Only Light will touch us by Alicia K. Harris (Scarborough, Ontario)