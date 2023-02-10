Classic Horror Makes a Comeback

When “The Exorcist,” movie which is based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty was released, it changed the horror culture forever.

The best-selling 1971 novel about a teenage girl’s demonic possession opened the door for a new generation of horrormeisters like Stephen King and the movie obliterated box office records earning 10 Academy Award nominations and became the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture.

On Friday, October 6, a new chapter begins with “The Exorcist: Believer” from Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise. This film follows Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) who has been raising his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) since the death of his wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago. When Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia O’Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events.

For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (“Harriet“) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

“The Exorcist: Believer” is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

The film releases in theaters Friday.

Click here to watch the trailer.