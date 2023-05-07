Uncategorized
Cocaine discovered at White House
Staff writer, Carbpress, Politics, 07/05/23

Lab tests confirm substance found at White House was Cocaine

The White House was briefly evacuated as a precaution after the substance was discovered. It was lifted after a field test came back positive for cocaine.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time. He was at Camp David and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

All tour guests are screened before entering the White House, and officials are trying to determine how the drugs slipped past the initial screening. The drugs were found near a security checkpoint where tour guests are asked to check their cell phones before heading to the West Wing of the White House.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation and will review security camera footage and the visitor log. The area is highly trafficked and could make discovering who dropped the drugs very difficult.

