Coco Gauff Wins 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Title

Coco Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open on Saturday (September 9), defeating soon-to-be world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. The 19-year-old Gauff lost the first set to Sabalenka 2-6 but rallied to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-2 to earn her first U.S. Open title.

Gauff is the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

It is Guaff’s first Grand Slam title win. Gauff came close to winning the French Open last spring but lost in the finals to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Gauff entered the U.S. Open as one of the hottest tennis players in the world. She is 18-2 in her last 20 matches, losing in the first round at Wimbledon and in the quarterfinals in Montreal. During that streak, she won 12 straight tournaments.

The win will vault Gauff to No. 3 in the world. She won her first tennis championship at the age of eight, when she won the “Little Mo” eight-and-under national competition.

Photo by Victoria Chiesa