Sports
Coco Gauff Wins 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Title
Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 09/10/23

Gauff entered the U.S. Open as one of the hottest tennis players in the worl

coco

Coco Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open on Saturday (September 9), defeating soon-to-be world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. The 19-year-old Gauff lost the first set to Sabalenka 2-6 but rallied to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-2 to earn her first U.S. Open title.

Gauff is the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

It is Guaff’s first Grand Slam title win. Gauff came close to winning the French Open last spring but lost in the finals to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Gauff entered the U.S. Open as one of the hottest tennis players in the world. She is 18-2 in her last 20 matches, losing in the first round at Wimbledon and in the quarterfinals in Montreal. During that streak, she won 12 straight tournaments.

The win will vault Gauff to No. 3 in the world.  She won her first tennis championship at the age of eight, when she won the “Little Mo” eight-and-under national competition.

Photo by Victoria Chiesa

Categories: Sports

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

SAG-AFTRA Members Elect Sheryl Lee Ralph for First Vice President

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/11/23

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ a cultural success

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/11/23

Who should get the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots?

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Health, 09/11/23

22 years later, U.S. Remembers 9/11

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/11/23

Coco Gauff Wins 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Title

Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 09/10/23

Gas price on the rise

Staff writer, CNS, Community, 09/10/23

Robin Givens ‘The Nana Project’ slated to open at Mystic Film Fest

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, film festival, 09/10/23

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre parts with girlfriend

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 09/10/23

Ghana and South Africa Battle for BET Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 09/07/23

Rihanna is one of the most streamed artists on Spotify

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caripress, Entertainment, 09/06/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in