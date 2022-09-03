Uncategorized
‘CODA’ makes history at BAFTA Film Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress/Photos by Royalty Images, Entertainment, 03/13/22

Will Smith also snagged his very first BAFTA Award Best Actor nod For ‘King Richard.’

With a BAFTA Award win for Supporting Actor, “CODA” star Troy Kotsur made history as the first Deaf actor to win a BAFTA in the category. Female writer and director Siân Heder also lands her first BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film continued its global streak of acclaim and has also recently been honored with a Film Independent Spirit Award, four Hollywood Critics Association Awards, an NAACP Image Award, as well as multiple nominations from Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The ceremony  which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London was hosted by Rebel Wilson and  saw Warner Bros’ “Dune” dominated in the crafts categories, finishing with a leading five trophies: for Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score.

Smith who received his first ever BAFTA was not in attendance. Other winners included Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”

