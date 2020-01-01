Comedian Michael Blackson congratulates 50 Cent on his Star in Hollywood

The ceremony comes 10 days before the finale of the Starz crime drama “Power” which ​50 Cents produces and appears in.

Curtis James Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent, may have ostracized a few celebrities with his verbal diatribes on twitter, but he’s certainly now got a friend in comedian Michael Blackson.

The Ghanian comedian, along with rapper Eminem and producer Dr Dre were some of the several celebrities who showed up to support the rapper-actor-producer who received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star Thursday near the intersection of Hollywood and Vine.

Last year, 50 Cent claimed that Blackson, owed him money after a visit to a strip club, but it appears any issues between the pair have been resolved and debts have been paid for Blackson, on a post on Twitter, congratulated the rapper and jokingly invited him to visit his village.

The outspoken rapper has had public spates with actresses Naturi Naughton, his former girlfriend Vivica A. Fox, rappers Ja Rule, Rick Ross, and Nick Cannon and it is something which was addressed by Eminem.

“I would say that it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy, ’cause this guy is f–king relentless and he won’t stop,” Eminem said. “And the same way that he’s relentless in his battles, he’s also relentless in his business. He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer, he can juggle, he’s great at Scrabble. He pretty much does it all, and he’s also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life and he’s always been there when I need him.”

