‘Commitment to Life’ give us an opportunity to shine a light on the HIV/AIDS epidemic,’ says NBC Exec Val Boreland

The film will premiere on Peacock on World AIDS Day (Dec. 1) followed by its cable network debut on MSNBC in early 2024.

NBCUniversal has acquired the feature-length “Commitment to Life” about the pivotal role Los Angeles played in the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Jeffrey Schwarz (“Vito”), “Commitment to Life” gives a historical account of the intrepid group of Angelenos, including doctors, bar owners, activists, studio moguls and celebrities, who changed the course of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The documentary intertwines historical archives and new interviews with Alison Arngrim, Karamo Brown, Dr. Michael Gottlieb, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jonathan Murray, Melissa Rivers and Bruce Vilanch, as well as HIV/AIDS activists, Stephen Bennett, Robert Contreras, Bill Misenhimer, Torie Osborn, Rev. Steve Pieters, Jewel Thais-Williams, Bamby Salcedo and Phill Wilson.

“‘Commitment to Life’ give us an opportunity to shine a light on the history of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the people who laid the groundwork for awareness, prevention and treatment,” said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Our hope is that the premieres on Peacock and MSNBC will inspire our viewers to take action on World AIDS Day and beyond.”

“There are now two generations of LGBTQ+ Americans that have – thankfully – little or no personal knowledge of the horrors of the AIDS epidemic. But they need to know the history; to hear the stories of the extraordinary pain and loss of those years, but also the stories of the amazing and heroic actions in response,” said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. “This documentary celebrates the unique contributions of Los Angeles to this overall story.”

The film, which was produced by APLA Health, is executive produced by Ron Sylvester, and produced by Aimée Flaherty.

Click here to view the trailer.