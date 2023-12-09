Cord Jefferson: ‘I made this movie for everyone tired of these lazy, monotonous stories’

His debut film “American Fiction” is a reflection on the fictions we tell ourselves about race, progress, and community.

Emmy Award-winning writer and story editor Cord Jefferson (“Master of None,” “Watchmen,” “Succession”) is tackling race through humor in his debut film.

“American Fiction,” which is based on Percival Everett novel “Erasure,” shines a thoughtful light on the concept and construct of race and identity.

The film follows Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a respected author and professor of English literature at a predominately white institution who experiences professional and personal events that force him to reexamine the terms of his integrity, ideals and artistic existence. Monk, played by Jeffrey Wright, is a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from “Black” entertainment that relies on tired and offensive stereotypes who uses a pen name to write an outlandish “Black” book of his own.

“I made this movie for everyone tired of these lazy, monotonous stories—especially the generations of Black artists who have too often been tasked with rendering rote suffering, to the neglect of their countless other abilities. I wanted to make an honest film that speaks to both the universality of being marginalized by the world and the unique individuality that animates every person on earth,” says Jefferson.

Featuring stellar cast that includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, Keith David, Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” is edgy, funny and timely and tackles complicated and uncomfortable issues that include race and homophobia, but in a creative and even humorous way.

“I want this [film] to feel like a big tent. There’s room for everybody to come in and enjoy themselves,” Jefferson continues.

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 8 and releases in theaters November 3rd.

Pictured (top): Jeffrey Wright stars as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison/ (bottom) writer/director Cord Jefferson /Photo credit: Claire Folger