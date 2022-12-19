‘Could ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ receive several Oscars?

The superhero saga is one of the shortlisted films in the running for Original Song, Sound, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards for Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the Marvel Studios film which stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba as they fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers has made the shortlist for Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound category.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and concludes on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.