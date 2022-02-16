Courntey B. Vance’s ’61st Street’ debuts April 10 on AMC

Starring Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance, BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J., and Aunjanue Ellis, the series follows those involved with the criminal justice system in Chicago.

The drama which airs on Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. New episodes will rollout weekly, on Sundays, and be available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.