Courntey B. Vance’s ’61st Street’ debuts April 10 on AMC
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/22/22

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society is one of the producers of the drama which airs on Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC.

61street

Starring Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance, BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J., and Aunjanue Ellis, the series  follows those involved with the criminal justice system in Chicago.

“61st Street” is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Alana Mayo, Jeff Freilich and Hilary Salmon.

The drama which airs on Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. New episodes will rollout weekly, on Sundays, and be available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

