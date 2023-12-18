Uncategorized
Court disqualifies Donald Trump from running for office
Staff writer, National News, politics, 12/20/23

Chief Justice Brian Boatright said that Trump should remain on the ballot because he has not been convicted of any crimes.

TrumpColorado’s Supreme Court has disqualified former President Donald Trump from being on the ballot in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that “President Trump incited and encouraged the use of violence and lawless action to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power” and is therefore disqualified from running for office again under the 14th Amendment.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” the majority wrote in an unsigned opinion.

The court stated that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold “may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him.”

In a dissenting opinion, Chief Justice Brian Boatright said that Trump should remain on the ballot because he has not been convicted of any crimes. He is currently facing numerous charges in four separate legal cases, including a federal case alleging he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“In the absence of an insurrection-related conviction, I would hold that a request to disqualify a candidate under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a proper cause of action under Colorado’s election code. Therefore, I would dismiss the claim at issue here,” he wrote.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, slammed the ruling and said that Trump’s legal team plans to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Cheung said in a statement.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Court disqualifies Donald Trump from running for office

Staff writer, National News, politics, 12/20/23

What you need to know about the 29th Critics Choice Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 12/19/23

With ‘The Night They Came Home,’ Westerns continue to hold their reign 

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/18/23

Six Questions for BWOPA: For 55 Years, This Women’s Org Has Stood at the Frontline of Black Politics in California

Edward Henderson, California Black Media, CaribPress Newsmagazine (CPN), Politics, 12/18/23

Southwest Airlines fined $140 million

Staff writer, National News, travel, 12/18/23

Mavado LA concert ended early with one man fatally stabbed

Love Zone, CaribPress NewsMagazine (CPN), Crime Reporting, 12/17/23

DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ trailer Premieres

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 12/15/23

Barbra Streisand to receive a SAG Life Achievement Award

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/14/23

Viola Davis voices a lizard in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4′

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/14/23

Biden and the White House deny any wrongdoing as impeachment proceedings begin

Staff writer, National news, 12/13/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in