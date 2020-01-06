Top Ten
“COVID-19 can’t stop love,” said Nicola Madden-Greig
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Travel, 06/01/20

For newlyweds Jamaica Pegasus hotel is now offering special savings on accommodations and is opening up for business.

The Jamaica Pegasus has  announced  the launch of Intimate I Do’s, new wedding packages specially designed for couples to tie the knot safely in the time of COVID-19.

Under terms of the new packages, wedding parties are limited to a total of 10 participants. Ceremonies can extend for a maximum of two hours, with loving couples joined at the hip at an outdoor setting within the lush Jamaica Pegasus gardens before retiring to one of the hotel’s small indoor banquet rooms for the reception.

“COVID-19 has caused all of us to pause many aspects of our daily lives, but it can’t stop love,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our Intimate I Do’s wedding package enables lovers to tie the knot in style and in accordance with the latest health and safety protocols.

The Kingston hotel plays host to major events, as well as visiting heads of state, royalty, celebrities, business moguls and is located within convenient distance of Kingston’s prime commercial center, as well as such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.

