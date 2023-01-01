Uncategorized
COVID-19 case numbers across the state are on the decline
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Health, community, 01/29/23

And after years of being exposed to COVID-19, people are beginning to build up an immunity.

Scripps Health nurse treats a coronavirus patient

While experts say we aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic, they believe things are pointing in the right direction.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the state saw an average of 655 new COVID cases per day last week.

And that comes after a fear of a climb in cases when winter began.

So what’s working to keep numbers down? Dr. Andrew Jameson with Trinity Health says people have changed their attitudes towards their health and the health of others.

“There’s been more awareness that, like, hey, I’m not feeling great,” says Dr. Jameson. “I’m just going to be a little careful and kind of see what happens, and I’m not maybe going to go to see grandma tonight.”us-state-trends

And after years of being exposed to COVID-19, he says people are beginning to build up an immunity.

“This is kind of the natural progression of respiratory pandemics,” says Dr. Jameson. “It took about three years for the 1918 Flu to kind of work itself out and kind of get through the system. And this one is just, kind of, eventually hitting a point where enough people have been infected, that they have some immunity and they don’t get as ill.”

Pictured: A Scripps Health nurse treats a coronavirus patient in an ICU. Image from Scripps video

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

COVID-19 case numbers across the state are on the decline

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Health, community, 01/29/23

FDNY welcomes 7 new female firefighters

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 01/29/23

Black Live Matter LA holds rally for Tyre Nichols

Staff writer, CNS, Community, 01/29/23

Memphis Police Chief compared video of the Tyre Nichols beating to the Rodney King video

Staff writer, Community, 01/27/23

Boris Kodjoe, Jurnee Smollett, Loni Love attend premiere of ‘The 1619 Project’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/27/23

Americans bracing for the Tyre’s arrest Memphis police bodycam footage

Lyndon Johnson, Carib Press, News, 01/27/23

Beth and Chuck Harris – We See Our Legacy in the New Generation

Chavah Benzion, Carib Press, Community News, 01/27/23

Disneyland Celebrates 100th anniversary

CNS, Entertainment, community, 01/27/23

‘Fear’ is not for the faint of heart

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/26/23

Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram

Caribpress, Politics, 01/25/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in