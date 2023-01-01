While experts say we aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic, they believe things are pointing in the right direction.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the state saw an average of 655 new COVID cases per day last week.

And that comes after a fear of a climb in cases when winter began.

So what’s working to keep numbers down? Dr. Andrew Jameson with Trinity Health says people have changed their attitudes towards their health and the health of others.

“There’s been more awareness that, like, hey, I’m not feeling great,” says Dr. Jameson. “I’m just going to be a little careful and kind of see what happens, and I’m not maybe going to go to see grandma tonight.”

And after years of being exposed to COVID-19, he says people are beginning to build up an immunity.

“This is kind of the natural progression of respiratory pandemics,” says Dr. Jameson. “It took about three years for the 1918 Flu to kind of work itself out and kind of get through the system. And this one is just, kind of, eventually hitting a point where enough people have been infected, that they have some immunity and they don’t get as ill.”

Pictured: A Scripps Health nurse treats a coronavirus patient in an ICU. Image from Scripps video