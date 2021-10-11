Uncategorized
COVID 19: Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order Supporting Healthcare Facilities
Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, CaribPress, Health, Politics, 11/15/21

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order allowing out-of-state healthcare workers to supplement staffing at healthcare facilities across California.

The order is an extension of a state COVID-19 provision that also allows “certain medical personnel and emergency medical technicians to continue supporting the state’s COVID-19 response, including administering vaccines,” according to the governor’s office.

Although 88% of Californians 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, cases are on the rise as California loses its top position among states with the lowest case rates.

Newsom has raised concerns about cases increasing during the winter months.

“COVID cases are beginning to rise — winter months mean people indoors & more possibilities for spread. The unvaccinated are now almost 7 [times] more likely to get COVID, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized–and 18 [times] more likely to die. Keep your immunity up. Get your booster,” Newsom tweeted.

The executive order allows health care facilities to use alternative spaces like parking lots to administer vaccinations.

California health officials are encouraging any adult who wants a COVID-19 booster shot to get one as eligibility has been extended to all adults.

During a press conference Wednesday, the governor warned Californians not to become complacent.

“It was around this time last year that folks started to put their masks down a little bit and started to feel like we can spend a little time together outside of our households,” Newsom said. “We’re looking forward to all that, I’m looking forward to all of that, seeing friends and family. I just want to remind people to do it with some common sense and the kind of protections we’re here today to promote.”

