Credit Card debt continues to increase
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/07/23

Getting out of persistent debt has become even harder due to the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

creditcard1

Credit card debt surged by $48 billion from July to September, hitting a new record. The 4.6% increase from the previous quarter brought the total credit card debt to a record high of $1.08 trillion, according to a report released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday (November 7).

As credit card debt continues to increase, so has the number of people who are delinquent on their debt. The report found that roughly 3% of outstanding debt, which includes credit cards, auto loans, and student loans, is one delinquency.

A growing number of people with credit card debt are finding themselves trapped in “persistent debt,” in which they are charged more in interest and fees than they pay toward their principal balance over the course of the year.

Getting out of persistent debt has become even harder due to the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. As the Fed hiked interest rates, the variable interest rates of some credit cards climbed to more than 20%.

Experts said there are many reasons why credit card debt continues to climb. One reason is that people are struggling with high inflation and must use their credit cards to purchase everyday items. Then, they leave a balance at the end of the month and start racking up high-interest charges.

“It could be that there is some stress building, that people are losing jobs, income, there could be real financial stress building up, maybe because of high inflation,” New York Fed researchers told reporters. “It could be a combination of all those three. They all play a role, and maybe different groups are affected differently by these factors.”

