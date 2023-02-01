Photo Galleries
‘Creed III’ screens in Atlanta
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Film, entertainnment, 02/26/23

The film opens in theaters and IMAX on March 3.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Big Tigger, Da Brat and Judy Dupart, Darrin Henson, Oshea Russell, Cynthia Bailey, Kyle Pitts, Renee Montgomery, K Camp, Trina Braxton, Headkrack, Ricky Dillard were some of the folks in attendance at  “Creed III” HBCU Fan event in ATL.

“Creed III” finds Donnie and his wife, Bianca—portrayed again by Tessa Thompson—at the dawn of a new era, with Bianca’s successful music career moving into producing and their young daughter, Amara, eager to learn boxing from her father. Adonis is brought to life for the third time by star Michael B. Jordan, who stepped behind the camera to direct and produce as well. Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Check out images from the event below.

 

'Creed III' screens in Atlanta

