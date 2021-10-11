Critics Choice Association unveils winners for Documentary Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has unveiled the winners of the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, that recognize the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members.

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” topped every category in which it was nominated, winning the evening’s most prestigious award for Best Documentary Feature, as well as Best Director (TIE), Best First Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary and Best Music Documentary.

There was a tie for Best Director between Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for “The Rescue.”

In addition to the tie for Best Director, “The Rescue” received the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Score.

​​“We are proud to be able to recognize such outstanding work at this year’s awards gala, in our return to a live event,” said Christopher Campbell, President of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch. “It was a wonderful night of showcasing and honoring the best of the best in documentary storytelling, with a mix of fresh faces and veteran talents lauded by our members. We are excited for our choices to inform the choices of film fans everywhere, as the CCDAs continue to support nonfiction filmmaking and influence the growing audience for documentaries.”

At the ceremony, The D A Pennebaker Award was presented to legendary documentarian R.J. Cutler. The award, formerly known as the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, is named in honor of Pennebaker, a past winner. It was presented to Cutler by Chris Hegedus, Pennebaker’s long-time collaborator and widow.

Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., featured presenters and attendees included Amir Arison, Selma Blair, Wyatt Cenac and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.