Critics Choice to honor Bob Saget with the Impact Award

He starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced – “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” – and was also a Grammy-nominated standup comedian for over thirty years.

At the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, taking place Sunday, June 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. John Stamos will present the award to Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget.

Saget hosted the inaugural NPACT Impact Awards (now the Critics Choice Real TV Awards) in 2018; the awards were created to honor and recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The Sklar Brothers, actors, comedians and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar, will host the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Presenters include Alan Tudyk, Amir Mathis, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chris Hardwick, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Christine Chiu, Dashaun Wesley, DeJa Skye, Derek Hough, Garcelle Beauvais, Judge Mathis, Kandi Burruss, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Kreider, Linda Reese Mathis, Michelle Visage, Padma Lakshmi, Rob Riggle, Tracy Tutor, and Tyler Henry.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 and celebrates programming across platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.