Critics Organization announce nominees for TV Category

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the TV category nominees for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) leads the television contenders for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nominations. In addition to Best Drama Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Billy Crudup was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“Succession” (HBO | Max) followed with an impressive five nominations overall, including Best Drama Series. Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are both nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, while Sarah Snook garnered a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Matthew MacFadyen is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“A Small Light” (National Geographic), “Abbott Elementary” (ABC), “Beef” (Netflix), “Lessons In Chemistry” (Apple TV+), “Loki” (Disney+), “Reservation Dogs” (FX), and “The Bear” (FX) tied with four nominations each.

Nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on December 13, 2023. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings) and are handed our annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.