CTFF opens with Belizean drama

The short, made with the collaboration of several Belizean culture groups and shot on location in some of the country’s most remote river systems and islands marks the annual festival’s opening film.

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF) which was founded by Frances-Anne Solomon, will celebrate its 18th year and films will be screened at the Harbourfront Center, 235 Queens Quay W. Toronto, On.

This year a proactive CTFF will explore the urgent narratives on climate change plus a multitude of diverse stories from the Caribbean and African diaspora. 2023 also marks the inaugural Hon. Dr Jean Augustine Award that will be presented September 9th.

September 6th, CTFF will open with screening & reception of “Eden River” (Jack Evans, Belize/USA) Nominated: Best Short in Cannes. Central America, 1961: Cultural, moral, and ancestral tensions rise between three sea turtle poachers seeking their fortune on the offshore nesting grounds. Also screening opening night, :Here Ends the World We’ve Known” (Anne-Sophie Nanki, Guadeloupe, France). “Territory” (Jael Joesph, Canada/Dominica). The descendants of the last remaining Kalinago tribe of Dominica struggle to maintain autonomy over their culture. “Powerlands,” an environmental feature (Ivey-Camille Manybeads Tso, Colombia/Mexico/Philippines); featuring first peoples around the globe. A young Navajo woman investigates displacement of Indigenous people in several countries, and devastation of the environment, caused by the same chemical companies that have exploited the land where she was born. On this personal and political journey, she learns from Indigenous activists across three continents.

CTFF will also screen, “Diaspora” (Héctor Valdez, Dominican Republic); The movements, migration, and liberation of peoples through art and culture, using the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean as a starting point and the docu-series, plus a snippet of Iconography “Roy Cape” (Mikhail Neruda Gibbings, T&T) full screening on September 9th; the first ever bio documentary about the legendary musician from Trinidad and Tobago Roy Cape.

For more information visit caribbeantalesfestival.com