‘Belly’ Steelbook coming to Best Buy

The gritty crime drama film written and directed by music video director Hype Williams is being released in Ultra High Definition.

Williams’s urban crime-thriller followed gang leader Tommy (DMX) and his friend Sincere (Nas) as they navigated the criminal underworld and marked their film debut. The film has developed a cult following since being released in 1998 and for the first time, fans will have a chance to experience the movie in Ultra High Definition with Best Buy exclusively offering a 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook and a 4K Ultra HD.

Featuring performances from rappers Nas and DMX, the film will be available in a SteelBook exclusively at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99, and available in a 4K Ultra HD release everywhere for $22.99 and available everywhere on January 24 from Lionsgate.