Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of ‘Pinocchio’

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” held earlier at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater.

In the live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy, Erivo voices the Blue Fairy, a prominent and supernatural figure and serves as a mother figure for Pinocchio. She also performs “When You Wish Upon a Star” a beloved song from the original animated classic.

In “Pinocchio,” Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”, Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John, Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs the film which debuts September 8, on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Photos by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney