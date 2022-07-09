Photo Galleries
Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of ‘Pinocchio’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, films of 2022, 09/08/22

The film debuts tomorrow, September 8, on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” held earlier at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater.

In the live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy, Erivo voices the Blue Fairy, a prominent and supernatural figure and serves as a mother figure for Pinocchio. She also performs “When You Wish Upon a Star” a beloved song from the original animated classic.

In “Pinocchio,”  Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”, Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John, Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs the film which debuts September 8, on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Photos by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of ‘Pinocchio’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, films of 2022, 09/08/22

Israel Vibration’s Cecil “Skelly” Spence Trods On

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 09/07/22

Black Cinema Exhibit Opens at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, entertainment, 09/07/22

California Legislature Fails to Pass Concealed Firearm Law on a Technicality

Maxim Elramsisy | CBM, CaribPress, 09/06/22

Judge unseals inventory of FBI’s raid at Mar-A-Lago

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politcs, 09/02/22

Prime Video hosts party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 08/31/22

Newsom’s “Water Supply Strategy” Geared to Combat Drought, Climate Change

McKenzie Jackson | CBM, CaribPress, 08/26/22

Report Recommendation to Cal EDD: Focus Less on Fraud, More on Employees

Edward Henderson | CBM, CaribPress, 08/26/22

Black Farmers Concerned Inflation Reduction Act Will Roll Back Promised Debt Relief

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, 08/26/22

Patricia Toledo named coach of US Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team

08/25/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in