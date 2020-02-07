Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Zendaya invited to join Film Academy

In 2016, the Academy set specific inclusion goals as part of its A2020 initiative to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020.

Actors John David Washington, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Brian Tyree Henry, Zendaya and Cynthia Erivo are among 819 members of the global film community who on Tuesday received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world’s preeminent movie related organization, comprised of 8,000+ accomplished men and women working in cinema.

With 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries, there are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

Now poised to become Academy members these artists have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2020.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” said Academy President David Rubin.

(pictured: (top) Zazie Beetz, (right) Cynthia Erivo – photos by Royalty Image