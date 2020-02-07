Uncategorized
Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Zendaya invited to join Film Academy
Samantha Ofole-Prince, CARIBPRESS, Entertainment, 07/01/20

In 2016, the Academy set specific inclusion goals as part of its A2020 initiative to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020.

Warner Bros. Pictures THE JOKER Premiere, Arrivals, 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto, Canada - 09 September 2019

Actors John David Washington, Lakeith Stanfield,  Zazie BeetzKelvin Harrison Jr.Brian Tyree HenryZendaya and Cynthia Erivo are among 819 members of the global film community who on Tuesday received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.89th Oscars, Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world’s preeminent movie related organization, comprised of 8,000+ accomplished men and women working in cinema.

With 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries, there are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

Now poised to become Academy members these artists have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.  Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2020.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences.  We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” said Academy President David Rubin.

In 2016, the Academy set specific inclusion goals as part of its A2020 initiative to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020.

(pictured: (top)  Zazie Beetz, (right) Cynthia Erivo – photos by Royalty Image

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

San Mateo County has the greatest number of self-response rate in California

Pilar Marrero | EMS, CaribPress, Census, 07/02/20

‘Our economy is roaring back,’ says President Donald Trump

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 07/02/20

Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Zendaya invited to join Film Academy

Samantha Ofole-Prince, CARIBPRESS, Entertainment, 07/01/20

Google Doodle celebrates LGBTQ+ Rights Activist Marsha P. Johnson

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 06/30/20

Final SEE-LA and Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, LAFC Veggie Box Giveaway on July 1

Contributing Writer, CaribPress, Sports News, 06/30/20

Michael B. Jordan: ‘With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 06/29/20

SAG-AFTRA raises more than $7.8 million dollars for artists in dire need

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpresss, Community, 06/29/20

Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ will premiere globally on Disney+

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/29/20

Apple features Usain Bolt in docuseries

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Docuseries, 06/29/20

California Moves One Step Closer to Granting Parolees Right to Vote

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, 06/29/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in