D. Smith: ‘I wanted to create a film that people outside of the LGBTQ+ community could be drawn to.’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/27/23

A two-time Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter, Smith made history as the first trans woman cast on a primetime unscripted TV show.

In her feature directorial debut, D. Smith passes the mic to four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City.D. Smith

Holding nothing back, “Kokomo City,” which is shot in black and white follows Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver – who unapologetically break down the walls of their profession.

A two-time Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter, this is a passion project for Smith, who devoted almost 3 years to it while crashing on different friends’ sofas.

“It is a raw, edgy but rare look into the lives of black transgender women as they explore the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves,” shares Smith who lost her central character Koko Da Doll to gun violence earlier this year. “In this film, I was able to share the private lives of four transgender sex workers who are never represented publicly. I offered the girls freedom. Freedom to talk like us. Look like us. Don’t worry about the politics. Forget about makeup. Don’t worry about calling your glam squad today. Just tell your story. I wanted to humanize the transgender experience. After losing participant and sister Koko Da Doll to gun violence, a greater sense of urgency loomed. It also validated the core purpose of speaking with each woman in this film. To show and prove how beautiful but vulnerable trans women are.”

Koko Da Doll in KOKOMO CITY, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Executive produced by Lena Waithe, “Kokomo City” won the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT Innovator Award and NEXT Audience Award, as well as the Berlinale’s Audience Award in the Panorama Documentary section.

Pictured (top): D. Smith, director of KOKOMO CITY / Pictured (bottom): Koko Da Doll

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

