Da Brat ties the knot

The wedding will appear on a new season of “Brat Loves Judy,” premiering this June on WE tv.

Rapper Shawntae Harris, better known by her stage name Da Brat, has tied the knot.

Da Brat and her longterm partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart were married in a romantic wedding ceremony and reception in front of family and friends at Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Tuesday.

In attendance at the nuptials were groomsman and longtime friend Jermaine Dupri, Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley, Supa Cent, and Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy (also a bridesmaid).

Both brides wore dresses by Dallas based designer Esé Azénabor and shoes by Jimmy Choo (though Da Brat chose sneakers with her dress) and arrived at the ceremony in Cinderella-esque house-drawn carriages and walked down the aisle together with their groomsmen in tow.

Da Brat became the first female solo rap act to receive a platinum certification in the 90s with her debut album “Funkdafied “

The reception area was adorned with flowers of pink and purple hues, and the couple glided across the floor for their first dance, through a romantic mist. Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary “father-daughter dance” and there were special performances by Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson.

Photo credit: MICHAEL SEABROOK/WE TV