Top Ten
Da Brat ties the knot
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 02/24/22

The wedding will appear on a new season of “Brat Loves Judy,” premiering this June on WE tv.

B&J_KissRapper Shawntae Harris, better known by her stage name Da Brat, has tied the knot.

Da Brat and her longterm partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart were married in a romantic wedding ceremony and reception in front of family and friends at Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Tuesday.

In attendance at the nuptials were groomsman and longtime friend Jermaine Dupri, Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley, Supa Cent, and Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy (also a bridesmaid).

Both brides wore dresses by Dallas based designer Esé Azénabor and shoes by Jimmy Choo (though Da Brat chose sneakers with her dress) and arrived at the ceremony in Cinderella-esque house-drawn carriages and walked down the aisle together with their groomsmen in tow.

Da Brat became the first female solo rap act to receive a platinum certification  in the 90s with her debut album “Funkdafied “

 

B&J_DISHNATION

The reception area was adorned with flowers of pink and purple hues, and the couple glided across the floor for their first dance, through a romantic mist. Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary “father-daughter dance” and there were special performances by Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson.B&J_Carriages (1)

Photo credit: MICHAEL SEABROOK/WE TV

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Da Brat ties the knot

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 02/24/22

Calif. Reparations Task Force: This Week’s Mtg Will Honor Movement’s History

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, Black History, Reparation, 02/23/22

Courntey B. Vance’s ’61st Street’ debuts April 10 on AMC

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/22/22

New images for Sonic sequel hit the web

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/22/22

Mary J. Blige to perform at the Image Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/22/22

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lead this year’s film nominations for the Critics Choice Super Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/22/22

Lithuania lifts its COVID-19 restrictions for all EU/EEA countries

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Travel, 02/16/22

Samuel L. Jackson to Receive Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Entertainment, 02/15/22

Mariama Diallo’s debut feature tackles elitism and racism

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/15/22

As Mandates End, State, Counties Unmask With Caution

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, Carib Press, COVID-19 Health News, 02/14/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in