Uncategorized
Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Burning Spear, Lupe Fiasco to perform at Cali Roots
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, music, 11/19/23

The 13th annual Cali Roots takes place May 24-26 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center in Monterey, California.

Ca-Roots-2024-First-Round-1200x628

Good Vibez has unveiled the lineup for their upcoming reggae festival.

Jamaica’s legendary Burning Spear and Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley are set to headline the annual culture and creativity festival.

The full lineup also includes producer Lupe Fiasco and  Pepper, and J Boog and will take place on California’s Central Coast over the weekend of May 24-26 at the festival’s long-running home at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California.

Every year we sit down as a team, and brainstorm how we can continue to connect with the fans and create an original experience,” says Dan Sheehan, festival producer and co-host of Cali Roots Radio on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Check out images from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 11/19/23

Burna Boy dedicates his award to Africa

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 11/19/23

Dramas from Haiti, St Lucia to screen at ADIFF 2023

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/19/23

Pharrell Williams recognizes Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 11/19/23

Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Burning Spear, Lupe Fiasco to perform at Cali Roots

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, music, 11/19/23

Serena Williams will be inducted to the National Women’s Hall of Fame

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Sports, 11/17/23

Snoop Dogg: “I’m giving up smoke”

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/17/23

Producer Sean “Diddy” Combs denies assault charges

Staff writer, Caribpress, 11/17/23

Health officials anticipating a busy winter for the health-care system

CNS, Community, health, 11/16/23

Prime Video releases trailer for David Oyelowo drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in