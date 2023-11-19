Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Burning Spear, Lupe Fiasco to perform at Cali Roots

The 13th annual Cali Roots takes place May 24-26 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center in Monterey, California.

Good Vibez has unveiled the lineup for their upcoming reggae festival.

Jamaica’s legendary Burning Spear and Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley are set to headline the annual culture and creativity festival.

The full lineup also includes producer Lupe Fiasco and Pepper, and J Boog and will take place on California’s Central Coast over the weekend of May 24-26 at the festival’s long-running home at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California.

“Every year we sit down as a team, and brainstorm how we can continue to connect with the fans and create an original experience,” says Dan Sheehan, festival producer and co-host of Cali Roots Radio on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum.