Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley headline Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/29/23

Tickets for Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival are on sale.

Stephen Marley

Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival has announced the performances for its upcoming festival.

They include Miki Rae & The Hooligans, The Green, Collie Buddz, and Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley.

Hosted by Otis Otes and with DJ sets from Squarefield Massive, the event will take place February 17-18, 2024, President’s Day weekend, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center is located in the Stateline, Nevada area of South Lake Tahoe.

