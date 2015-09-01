Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley headline Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest

Tickets for Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival are on sale.

Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival has announced the performances for its upcoming festival.

They include Miki Rae & The Hooligans, The Green, Collie Buddz, and Damian ‘Jr Gong’ & Stephen Marley.

Hosted by Otis Otes and with DJ sets from Squarefield Massive, the event will take place February 17-18, 2024, President’s Day weekend, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center is located in the Stateline, Nevada area of South Lake Tahoe.