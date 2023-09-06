DANCEHALL SPACE [VIRTUAL OR PRACTICAL]: Highlighting Dancehall Artist Boom Dandimite’s Legacy

Boom is credited for introducing one of Jamaica’s legendary dancehall artist Bounty Killer to the dancehall space and the rest is history.

The dancehall fraternity had lost a member of the 90s era.

Herman Donavon Stewart, popularly known as ‘Boom Dandimite’ aka ‘Boom City,’ was from Kingston 11 in the Seaview Gardens community.

After he disembarked from a plane that flew in from Jamaica to Florida, Boom collapsed at the airport and was rush to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

On April 27th, Boom Dandimite, alongside upcoming artist Wilfull Skilfull and two friends were involved in a car accident on the busy Half-Way Tree Road, in St. Andrew. Boom and Wilful Skilfull were taken from the accident scene to the hospital. Both men were admitted and Wilfull Skilfull was released later that day but Boom were kept for a few more days before being released.

A month later on May 26th, Boom Dandimite passed away at age 50, and the US doctors attributed his death to the earlier car accident in Jamaica.

Trench Town is located in Kingston 12 and is credited as the birthplace of reggae. So is Kingston 11, often spoken by enthusiasts to be where Dancehall music originated. Scare Dem Crew was one of the groups that came out of the Waterhouse music experience.

In the 90s, Waterhouse and Seaview artists ruled the local and international dancehall airwaves. Bounty Killer, Scare Dem Crew, TOK, Monster Shack Crew, Ninja man and Beenie Man were among the headliners in those days. Boom Dandimite contributed to that glorious dancehall era.

Boom was a member of the popular dancehall Scare Dem Crew, which includes Elephant Man, Harry Toddler, and Nitty Kutchie. During Boom’s heightened career in the quartet, and Bounty Killer’s influenced, he toured many places in America, England, Canada, and the Caribbean region.

Attending his Nine Night celebration in the rough Seaview Gardens-Kingston 11 community were California native Josef Bogdanovich­–CEO Downsounds Records and the producer of Jamaica’s biggest Summer festival; Grammy artists Sean Paul, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man. Also seen in attendance were the famous Big Belly–Sky Juice, Peter Metro, Bogle, Dexta Daps and some of his Boom Box Free Flow Fridays conglomerates General B, Harry Toddler, Nitty Kutchie and others.

Joe Bogdanovich signed Nuff Nuff, which became Scare Dem Crew.

The Boom Box Free Flow cameraman, Videoface, YouTube’s coveraged of ‘Boom City’s Nine Night gave the viewers a chance to see a raw uncut view of the Seaview Gardens community with people in the backdrop hanging out in a gathering showing their respect to their fallen soldier.

Video Face caught up with Beenie Man, and he had this to say about Boom.

“Wi a hold a vibes, because our friend, [Boom] wouldn’t want us fe cry and bawl and all dis. Wi love him, wi respect him and condolences to everybody. One Boom,” Beenie concluded.

Later in the night Sean Paul, Sky Juice, Peter Metro and Beenie Man hold the mic and did a few songs to honor the dancehall legend, Boom Dandimite aka Boom City aka One Boom.

Friday, July 21, the reggae Sum Fest festival kick-off the first night with a long A-list of the BoomBox 90’s Badness which includes Tommy Lee, Valiant, Chronic Law, General B, Gyptian, Silver Cat, Tony Curtis, Mega Banton, Jipsy King and fellow Scare Dem Crew alumni Harry Toddler and Nitty Kutchie.

Boom was scheduled to be at this year’s Sum Fest and will be miss by his friends and fans.