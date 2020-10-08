Daniel Kaluuya plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for Daniel Kaluuya‘s latest film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

In the film, the Oscar nominee, whose credits include “Get Out,” “Widows,” and “Black Panther” stars as Fred Hampton, the young, charismatic activist named who became Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. The film which also stars LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) Jesse Plemons (“Game Night”), Dominique Fishback (“The Hate U Give“) and Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) follows Hampton as he fights police brutality and the slaughter of Black people. Hampton was just 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI who saw the Black Panthers as a militant threat to the status quo.

Check out the trailer below: