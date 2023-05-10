David Beckham gains almost half a million Instagram followers due to new Netflix series

The footballer has gained a total of 444,300 followers on Instagram since the first trailer was released on the 19th of September.

Online casinos comparison site Casino Alpha analyzed data on David Beckham’s social channels via Social Blade, revealing a gain of 444,300 followers on Instagram since the trailer was released for his new Netflix docuseries, “Beckham.” In just one day, the superstar’s follower count grew by a huge 32,000, the day after the documentary’s release.

The global icon, who played for some of the biggest soccer teams in the world, has spoken out like he never has before, alongside his wife, Victoria Beckham. The Beckhams offer an insight into their lives, with input from David’s family, former teammates and legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The documentary also touches on many uncomfortable topics, such as an alleged cheating scandal involving Beckham and Rebecca Loos, his former personal assistant.

Tudor Turiceanu, Chief Editor of CasinoAlpha.com commented on the social media figures: “With the release of more and more sports docuseries on Netflix, it’s only fitting that soccer icon David Beckham would have a four-part special. David Beckham has managed to keep himself relevant despite retirement, he’s a part owner of the MLS franchise Inter Miami, who have recently signed the legendary Lionel Messi. Not only does the docuseries explore his glittering football career, but also his celebrity status alongside superstar his wife, Victoria Beckham. ”

“Since the documentary’s release, David Beckham’s Instagram account has seen an increase of 41,963 followers and a total of 444,300 since the first trailer’s release and snippets on social media. The increase in followers highlights that even ten years after officially retiring, Beckham’s popularity is still ever present across the football, celebrity and fashion world. ”