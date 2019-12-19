“David Makes Man” renewed for second season

“David Makes Man” from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“ Moonlight “) has been renewed for a second season. The series, produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, recently received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for “Best Drama,” a prestigious Gotham Award nomination, and has been named to several critics’ year-end “best of television” lists.

“David Makes Man” is executive produced by McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey. Harris-Lawrence is set to return as showrunner for season two. The series centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects and stars an ensemble cast featuring Emmy nominated actress Phylicia Rashad and newcomer Akili McDowell who plays the lead role of David.

“David Makes Man” premiered to overwhelming critical acclaim in August 2019. The New York Times called the show “deeply beautiful and distinctive” while The Washington Post called it “one of the most original and riveting TV shows this year.” During its first season run, the series ranked #2 in its time period across all cable with African-American women and reached over 4.1 million unique viewers on OWN.

In making the announcement OWN president Tina Perry said, “Tarell McCraney has brought us a gift with this series and masterfully added a beautiful new hue to our palette of dramatic storytelling on OWN. Viewers and television critics alike have embraced ‘David Makes Man’ and connected to its powerful message. We are honored to partner with the incredible producers and cast as well as our friends at Warner Horizon Scripted Television on a second season.”

McCraney said, “It was an honor when we first started and engaged with OWN to do this project and a blessing, a real gift and show of God’s grace that Ms. Winfrey picked it up for the long haul.”

