David Oyelowo makes his directional debut in ‘The Water Man’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 02/28/21

The film had its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and also opened this year’s Urbanworld Film Festival.

DavidOyelowoOn screen, he’s played a variety of roles from a soccer player, a Tuskegee airman to a  civil rights activist, but for his next project, David Oyelowo is going behind the lens.  The actor will be making his directional debut on “The Water Man,” a family adventure film, which has been acquired by RLJE Films and Netflix.

Oyelowo, will also star in the drama which is produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, ShivHans Pictures, and his production company Yoruba Saxon. In North America the film is expected to be released day-and-date in theaters and PVOD on May 7, 2021 and Netflix will release the film internationally later this year.

Starring Rosario Dawson (“Luke Cage”), Lonnie Chavis (“This is Us”), Amiah Miller (“War For the Planet of the Apes“), Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2″) and Maria Bello (“NCIS”), “The Water Man” follows Gunner (Chavis) as he sets out on a quest to save his sick mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure called the Water Man who possesses the secret to immortality. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest — but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them.

“While in some ways this film is a father and son story, at its core it’s also a love letter to mothers everywhere and is dedicated to my own. To be able to share my directorial debut with the world through the hands of RLJE Films and Netflix is a dream come true for me,” said Oyelowo.

