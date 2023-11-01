Uncategorized
Debbie Allen, Adam Brody tapped as presenters for Sentinel Awards
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

They join the previously announced Emmy-winning producer, legendary comedian, actor, and writer Larry Wilmore who will host the ceremony. 

Debbie AllenHollywood, Health & Society have added some new presenters for its upcoming Sentinel Awards, taking place Wednesday, December 6 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

Presenters will include Emmy-nominated actor and producer Kathryn Hahn, Emmy-winning producer/choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, Grammy-winning performer and actor Ben Harper, actor Adam Brody, comedian and actor Frankie Quiñones, and actors Logan Marmino, Jake McDorman, Elizabeth Tulloch, and Barrett Doss.

The Sentinel Awards honor some of the past year’s best TV entertainment that informs and impacts audiences on topics including systemic racism, A.I., the climate crisis, diplomacy, reproductive health, mental health, economic disparities, and more. This year’s ceremony will see the introduction of a brand new trophy. Modeled after Hollywood, Health & Society’s emblem, it honors the power of the pen, inspired by the brave writers and storytellers who will receive it. The final 11 honorees will be announced at the ceremony.

Last year’s awards drew stars such as Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary” and Meagan Good of “Harlem.” Actress, producer and host Yvette Nicole Brown was the host.

