Deborah Riley Draper Set To Receive the Women in Film Award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, film festival, 10/26/21

She will receive the award at 2021 St. Louis International Film Festival.

Deborah Riley Draper, whose film “Twenty Pearls” is an official selection at the 30th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival, has been selected to receive the Women in Film Award.

The award will be presented live November 13 following the 5:00 pm CT film screening of Twenty Pearls at the Tivoli 1 Theatre in St. Louis, MO.

Written and directed by Draper, it is the first full-length documentary about the Black Greek Sorority experience, and is the first original documentary to premiere on Comcast Xfinity’s Black Experience platform and was awarded the HBOMax Best Documentary prize at the 2021 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Draper’s other recent work includes “The Legacy of Black Wall Street”  two-episode special on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, to honor the historic, pioneering community of Greenwood, Oklahoma, known as Black Wall Street. It aired 100 years to the day after the massacre of Greenwood.

Previous winners of the Women in Film Award — which honors women who have made a significant contribution to the film industry — include  Pam Grier/

The full schedule and tickets for the in-person and virtual screenings for the St. Louis International Film Festival lineup can be found at cinemastlouis.org.

