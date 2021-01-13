Defender Kyle Duncan added to U-23 USMNT January Camp Roster

The defender earned his first cap with the senior USMNT during the team’s December victory against El Salvador in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

CHICAGO – New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan has been added to the Under-23 US National team roster for its January training camp in Bradenton, Florida.

Duncan was on the U-23 team when the US played against Japan in September 2019

Duncan appeared for the U-23s vs. Japan in Sept. 2019 and has been called to two other training camps with the team. He made major strides this season with New York, leading the Red Bulls in minutes played, making 24 appearances and scoring three goals.

The defender earned his first cap with the senior USMNT during the team’s December victory against El Salvador in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Updated U-23 USMNT detailed roster by position (club):

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Brady Scott (Austin FC)

Defenders (11): George Bello (Atlanta United FC), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders (6): Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg/GER), Andrés Perea* (Orlando City SC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards (7) : Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal Impact/CAN)

*Player is currently ineligible to represent the United States