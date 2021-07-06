Delroy Lindo announced as juror at Tribeca Film Festival

Lindo, who recently starred in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” will next be seen in “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix.

Actor Delroy Lindo is one of several jury members who will select winning projects at the upcoming festival.

Lindo joins more than 40 industry leaders who were selected to honor feature length, documentary and short film categories.

The Festival has increased to 14 different competition categories where jurors will honor winning storytellers and creators with monetary awards.

“Storytellers rallying together, sharing their admiration and inspiring growth in one another’s work is one of the most inspiring parts of Tribeca,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival. “Our jury and incredible community of talented creators are coming back to gather in-person to surround their fellow artists with support.”

For the ninth year, the Nora Ephron Award, created to honor the spirit and vision of filmmaker and writer, Nora Ephron will be presented. Also, as previously published, this year, the Festival will award the inaugural Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award to Stacey Abrams for her service and commitment to fighting against injustices.

The winning films, projects, filmmakers, storytellers, and actors in each category will be announced at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony on June 17th.

Lindo, who recently starred in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” has had memorable film roles that include “The Cider House Rules,” “Heist.” He previously garnered acclaim for a trio of films with Spike: “Clockers,” “Crooklyn” and “Malcolm X.” He’ll next be seen in “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix.