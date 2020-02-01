Delroy Lindo to receive AAFCA’s Legacy Award

Delroy will begin production on “Blade” for Marvel Studios this Summer.

The seasoned stage and screen actor known for roles in films “Malcolm X,” “Crooklyn,” and “Clockers” is slated to receive a Legacy Award.

Presented to an artist or institution whose work inspired others to follow in their path, it will be presented to Lindo by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) at the upcoming AAFCA TV Honors.

Lindo, who stars in the Hulu drama “UnPrisoned,” recently starred in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix. Film credits include “The Cider House Rules,” “Get Shorty”

Delroy will begin production on “Blade” for Marvel Studios this Summer.

Other individuals slated to receive nods at the event include Marla Gibbs, who will receive the Legend Award and Jennifer Hudson, host of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

They will be honored at an invitation-only, in-person luncheon at Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on August 27.

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), which was established in 2003, honors excellence in cinema by creating awareness for films with universal appeal to black communities and is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world.