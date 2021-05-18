Arts & Culture
Deon Taylor releases trailer for ‘Meet the Blacks’ sequel
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 05/18/21

The film releases in theaters June 11.

“People are so up in arms about everything,” said Deon Taylor back in 2016 when he released “Meet the Blacks,” a horror comedy which opened as the #2 highest-grossing film in April that year.

Fast forward five years later, not much changed and the director who has gone on to helm “Black and Blue,” “The Intruder” and “Fatale,” is releasing a trailer to his follow up film.Director Deon Taylor and Michael Blackson on set

“The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” is the sequel to Taylor’s indie hit, and sees the return of comedy superstar Mike Epps, who played the patriarch of a family trying to navigate through a night of the Purge in their Beverly Hills neighborhood.

“We first made the film because it is rare that we get comedies that speak to the urban culture,” says Taylor.  “After the success of the first film culturally and theatrically, it was only right to service the fans that were demanding a sequel. This is why we make art and why it’s important for more black filmmakers to emerge.”

Co-written and directed by Deon Taylor, Lionsgate will partner with Hidden Empire to release the film on demand and on Blu-ray/DVD later this summer.

Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Snoop Dogg are also returning to the sequel which stars Katt Williams, Danny Trejo and Rick Ross.

Pictured: Director Deon Taylor and Michael Blackson on set of “Meet the Blacks” in 2016.

Check out the trailer for the sequel which releases in theaters June 11.

