Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

The criminal sentencing of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd began with emotional victim impact statements from Floyd’s family members and ended with a lenghty sentence of 22.5 years.

The presumptive sentence for Chauvin under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines is 12½ years.

Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, said “It’s been difficult for me to hear and read what the media, public and prosecution team believe Derek to be an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person. I can tell you that is far from the truth.”

“My son’s identity has also been reduced to that as a racist. I want this court to know that none of these things are true, and that my son is a good man,” Pawlenty said.

The shocking video of Floyd’s death, which was widely disseminated by news media and on social media, led to a wave of large protests across the nation against police brutality and systemic racism.

The three other now-ex cops involved in Floyd’s arrest, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane, were originally due to stand trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. That trial is now scheduled for next March.