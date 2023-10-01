Uncategorized
‘Diamond’s death is really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,’ says former President Donald Trump
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 01/10/23

Lynette Hardaway, who was better known as Diamond, of the pro-Trump duo “Diamond and Silk,” passed away on Monday (January 9) night at the age of 51.

Lynette Hardaway“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” the group’s official Twitter said.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Richardson, used to be Democrats but switched parties and supported former President Donald Trump during his initial run in 2016. The pair were regular guests on Fox Nation before they were removed from the network for questioning the official COVID-19 death figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After leaving Fox, the pair started a new show on Newsmax in August 2020.

Her cause of death was not revealed.

Trump praised Diamond in a post on Truth Social.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of former President Donald Trump, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!” Trump wrote.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

2023 Caribbean Carnival season kicks off in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/11/23

Flooding affected freeway travel on the region’s freeways

CNS, Weather, 01/10/23

‘Diamond’s death is really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,’ says former President Donald Trump

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 01/10/23

Deleted scenes show a shocking standoff in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/09/23

Chelsea Handler tapped to host Critics Choice Awards Ceremony

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/06/23

3,602 COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County

CNS, Health, 01/06/23

Rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic set to expire

City News Service, Community, 01/05/23

Gov. Newsom declares a state of emergency

Staff writer, CNS, Climate, weather, 01/04/23

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will be laid to rest in a private funeral

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 01/04/23

Flicks to See in 2023

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/02/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in