Dianne Feinstein will not seek re-election
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 02/15/23

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992, making her the longest-tenured Senator from the state of California.

Senator Dianne

California Senator Dianne Feinstein announced that she will not seek re-election when her term is up in 2024. Feinstein, 89, is the oldest sitting member of the Senate. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992, making her the longest-tenured Senator from the state of California.

“I am announcing today I will not run for re-election in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement on Tuesday (February 14).

Feinstein said that she plans to keep fighting for Democratic priorities during her final two years in the Senate.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care,” she said. “Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.”

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” she added. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years.”

