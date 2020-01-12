Uncategorized
Director Eugene Ashe beautifully combines music and romance in ‘Sylvie’s Love’
By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/22/20

The film releases on Amazon Prime December 23rd.

SYLVIE’S LOVE

Boy meets girl, boy gets girl, boy loses girl. What is about rom-coms that makes us all dewy-eyed and drawn to them?  Just ask writer/director Eugene Ashe whose latest film “Sylvie’s Love” explores that traditional genre.

“Romance films in general give us the chance to vicariously live through the character for a while and experience emotions that we may be uncomfortable feeling in real life,” says Ashe, a former Sony Music recording who brilliantly combines music and romance in this delightful drama.

SYLVIE’S LOVE

A film, which is certain to draw Oscar winning violins, it stars Tessa Thompson as Sylvie and Nnamdi Asomugha as Robert, a mismatched pair who have a whirlwind romance in the summer of 1957.  For Ashe, it was a passion project written several years ago and an arduous one to bring to screen.

DIRECTOR EUGENE ASHE on the set of SYLVIE’S LOVE

writer/director Eugene Ashe

“It was a passion project in the sense that I stuck with it. I became passionate about getting it made, which is the only way it was going to get made,” he admits. “Studios weren’t really sure there was an audience for this movie, so we had to go out and get the finances for it independently and make it independently, but that gave us a tremendous amount of freedom as we were able to make the movie we really wanted to make. Amazon saw it, liked it and picked it up.”

A story which also explores the sordidness of love, it doesn’t shy away from the messiness of a very protracted breakup and the chemistry between Thompson and Asomugha (who each give terrific performances) is undeniable.

“At its core, it’s being able to let the love go if you feel like you are holding the other person back, which is for me the highest form of loving somebody. That’s the final message there.”

Also starring Aja Naomi King, Alano Miller, Lance Reddick, Wendi McLendon Covey and Eva Longoria, it’s a well-made movie set in the 50s and ’60s, which also delicately skims the racial issues of that era.

“It would have been naive to leave out what was happening during that time,” Ashe adds. “The microaggressions are just as important as the macroaggression and those things are still happening but in a subtle way. I didn’t know at the time this movie was going to start being screened when voting and election was happening. I got lucky.”

With stylish and lovable characters, a lush score, and striking visuals, “Sylvie’s Love” is a charming and sentimental movie that wants viewers to cry at the end.

“Sylvie’s Love” releases on Amazon Prime December 23rdPhotos courtesy of Amazon Studios

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Director Eugene Ashe beautifully combines music and romance in ‘Sylvie’s Love’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/22/20

Black Women Leaders to Sen. Feinstein: Give Up Your Own Seat for Sec. Padilla

Antonio‌ ‌Ray‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌|‌ ‌CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 12/10/20

It’s More Unaffordable to Not Have Health Insurance

Manny Otiko | California Black Media, CaribPress, Healthcare, 12/08/20

Holly Mitchell Sworn in to Serve on All-Women LA County Supervisors Board

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, CaribPress, Politics, 12/08/20

Global migrants key to avoiding deeper global recession

Sunita SohrabJi/EMS Contributing Editor, CaribPress, Immigration, 12/02/20

L.A. County Targets Rising Hate Crimes

Mark Hedin, Ethnic Media Services, CaribPress, 12/01/20

State’s Top Doc Burke-Harris to Lead Advisory Team as African Americans Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns

Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media, CaribPress, COVID-19, 12/01/20

As State Fights Fraud, Unemployed Californians Get Caught in the Middle

Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media, CaribPress, Finance, EDD, 12/01/20

Stay Home for the Holidays: Gov Tightens COVID-19 Rules

Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media, CaribPress, Health, COVID-19, 11/23/20

Amazon Studios acquires worldwide rights to “Coming 2 America’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/22/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in